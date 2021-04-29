Thai police hotline 191 ready to assist transferring home patients to hospitals

The police’s 191 emergency call centre has launched new service to receive calls from Covid-19 patients and help coordinate with medical agencies for patient transfer to a proper treatment facility.







National police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk said in a press briefing that officials at the call center will ask callers a set of questions, provided by the Disease Control Department and the information will be added into the system to facilitate the next step in coordinating with the main health hotlines, 1668 and 1669.



For an emergency case, the police call center will contact the Erawan Emeergency Medical Service to pick up the patients within 30 minutes.

The new service for Covid-19 patients will help ease the burden of the main busy health hotline.







Thailand reported 15 new coronavirus deaths and 2,012 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 178 and the total number of infections to 61,699. (TNA)





















