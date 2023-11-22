Possible good news on Thai hostages amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin hints at potential good news for the Thai people, expressing optimism about the safe evacuation of Thai hostages during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas agreed a deal for the release of 50 captives held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians to be freed from Israeli jails during a four –day truce.







The Thai government, negotiating through Qatar, has engaged in discussions, and several countries have offered assistance, said the prime minister. He is confident that there might be positive developments, marking a significant step in preparedness.

He acknowledged the unfortunate economic situation of Thailand, which has compelled many citizens to seek livelihoods abroad, sending money back home to support their families despite the considerable risks involved.







He expressed disagreement with the idea of Thai citizens to return to Israel due to the ongoing conflict. The temporary ceasefire is a response to international appeals for the release of hostages. The government does not support their return and advises citizens considering such a move to exercise caution and ensure their well-being. (TNA)



























