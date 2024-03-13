Thailand adds domestic flights for extend Songkran holiday April 12-16

In a bid to tackle high airfare prices and enhance the travel experience during the Songkran festival, the Civil Aviation Office of Thailand (CAAT) has announced the addition of 38 new flights. The move, revealed by CAAT Deputy Director Sarun Benjanirat, is a response to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit’s call for immediate measures to assist travelers during this peak period.

Starting March 12, these flights, supported by six different airlines, will contribute to a total of 104 special trips, offering 17,874 additional seats for the holiday season.







These extra flights, planned for April 11-12 and April 15-16, are set to connect travelers to major regional airports such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen. The scheduling coincides with the government’s recent decision to extend the Songkran holiday to five days, from April 12 to 16, allowing for an extended celebration of the Thai New Year. To make travel more accessible, airlines are offering up to a 20% discount on tickets for these special flights, which may include slots at less typical times like early mornings or late evenings.







The initiative is the result of a joint effort by the Department of Airports, Airports of Thailand (AOT), and the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand. The three agencies are working to extend airport operating hours and increase staff levels to accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger traffic and ensure smooth operations.

CAAT has also issued guidance for travelers to plan their journeys in advance and explore different booking options to find the best rates. The authority recommends purchasing tickets directly through airlines’ websites, noting the advantages of direct communication with carriers for any travel adjustments or compensation needs. (NNT)



































