Thailand adds compulsory ‘vaccine passport’ acquirement to online platform

The Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute has announced that they are opening a new channel for requesting the vaccine certificate for international travel. Those who wish to acquire the ‘vaccine passport’ may register via Mor Prom application from 18 October onward.







After registering in the application, users choose their delivery preference, as follows: self-pickup, postal delivery, or email for a digital copy of the certificate. Payment can be made by cash for self-pickup or by e-payment with internet banking via QR code.



According to the data from 19 April to 16 October 2021, there were 31,340 people nationwide who walked in to request the vaccine passport at the organizations designated by the Department of Disease Control. To reduce the congestion and make it easier for the public, the institute now offers an online platform for requesting the vaccine passport. For more information, please contact the DDC hotline at 1422. (PRD)



























