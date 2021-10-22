Thai Foreign Ministry initiates vaccine diplomacy in the ‘Thailand Pass’ program

The preparation steps are as follows:

Communicating accurate and useful information; Seeking vaccine cooperation; Developing the COE system into "Thailand Pass"; Welcoming international representatives by following the Ministry of Public Health's measures.







In order to boost the confidence of prospective visitors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working effectively to communicate with foreigners, including cooperation with 'vaccine diplomacy'. Thai embassies and consulates are informing people with useful information and supporting all foreigners in order to stimulate tourism and the economy.



The Ministry of Foreign affairs also provides convenient services to those who are entering Thailand. For example, it is transforming the COE system into 'Thailand Pass'.

In addition, Thailand is welcoming senior officials and representatives who are visiting Thailand and following strict measures. This shows that Thailand is ready to open the country and has efficient and effective ways to cope with COVID-19. (PRD)




























