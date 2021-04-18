Number of daily new Covid-19 infections in Thailand to decline under preventive measures

The Ministry of Public Health has expected the number of daily new Covid-19 infections to decline if all preventive measures are followed by the public.







Ministry Spokesman Dr Rungruang Kitpati said the number of daily cases is expected to fall after the government implemented new measures targeting entertainment venues, mass gatherings in risky areas and the sale of alcohol in restaurants nationwide.



He said the measures effective from April 10 have shown an encouraging outcome. With positive cooperation, the number of new cases should drop from 1,000 per day to only 40–80 per day within one month. (NNT)











