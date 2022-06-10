The Saha Group Fair returns to help low-income earners from June 30 to July 3 at BITEC Bangna

“Saha Group” is set to host the “26th Saha Group Fair” to help alleviate the current living cost crisis by offering low-cost commodity products to the public and allowing them to purchase goods at reasonable prices through online and on-site platforms.

According to Thamarat Chokwatana, President and Executive Chairman of I.C.C.International Public Company Limited and event chairman, the annual Saha Group Fair had been postponed for two years due to the pandemic. As the overall Covid-19 situation improves, the company has decided to bring back the Saha Group Fair, hosting the event on-site and on a variety of business platforms.







Thamarat stated that since the beginning of the pandemic and due to a number of global crises, Thais have been forced to deal with higher costs of living, with many on the verge of experiencing severe financial difficulties.

Saha Group anticipates that the 26th Saha Group Fair, with the theme “Unlock Offers Amid Rising Living Costs,” will attract those seeking to reduce their expenses by providing a wide selection of commodity products at affordable prices and special discounts.



The Saha Group Fair will be held from 30 June to 3 July 2022 at BITEC Bangna. Instant noodles are among the Food & Beverage items offered at discounted prices by more than one hundred companies.

The event will also feature inexpensive products from leading E-Commerce companies, including LAZADA, SHOPEE, and JD CENTRAL.

In addition, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the Metaverse virtual world and augmented reality that the group is offering at the fair. (NNT)

































