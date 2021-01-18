Thailand 369 new Coronavirus cases on Jan 18 while 3,147 being treated in hospitals

Home Latest News Thailand News Thailand 369 new Coronavirus cases on Jan 18 while 3,147 being treated...
Latest Stories
Shifting your business to online
Will online strategy save your business? It seems to be the question on everyone’s lips these days. There’s no doubt that lockdown has hit small business...
Life in Fun City Jan 15, 2021
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({});
It is What It is – Jan 18, 2012
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({});
Unemployed Pattaya hotel workers wait desperately for aid
Pattaya’s hotels were left crestfallen after a much-anticipated meeting between tourism industry associations and local government officials ended with no word of economic aid. ...