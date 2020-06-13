‘Thaichana’ check-ins and check-outs mobile app still necessary for swift disease trace

BANGKOK – People must continue to use Thaichana application software for check-ins and checkouts at places for the sake of swift disease control, according to a spokesman.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, insisted on the continuous use of Thaichana after a daily briefing on new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Disease control was important and the application allowed officials to quickly reach people in close contact with infected people for swift disease control, he said.

Although the country had not logged a new locally infected case for 18 days, nowhere was safe from the disease because confirmed cases exceeded 7 million worldwide and there were about 140,000 new cases in 24 hours, Dr Taweesin said.

He said that Thaichana app was already available for phones using the iOS operating system. (TNA)












