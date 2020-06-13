Pattaya, Bangkok Rotarians support hungry, unemployed

By Peter Marsh
0
213
PDG Peter Malhotra, President Dieter Reigber, President Jo Klemm and President Elect Peter Marsh together with Yupin and her team of volunteers at the ready to distribute food to the needy.
PDG Peter Malhotra, President Dieter Reigber, President Jo Klemm and President Elect Peter Marsh together with Yupin and her team of volunteers at the ready to distribute food to the needy.

Despite Thailand’s phased reopening, the economic situation in Pattaya remains desperate, with thousands of Thais still unemployed and scraping for food.

Already in fiscal straits before the coronavirus lockdown, many businesses will not be able to reopen even when they’re allowed to. Rents and wages have not been paid with even those that have managed to reopen facing a dearth of customers.



While Thailand’s coronavirus outlook now looks healthy, the economic damage is unlike that rarely ever seen.

The poorest people always get hit the hardest. In Thailand, they are the daily-wage workers who don’t get paid if they don’t work. They form a large percentage of the workforce with insufficient educated to climb the economic ladder.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

They also include hospitality industry workers, especially those in bars, pubs, hotels and restaurants; any place that serves alcohol. Continued unemployment and poverty exposes them to mental and medical ailments or even put them out into the street.

The scale of the downturn is unprecedented in Thailand and only large-scale monetary intervention and food assistance before year-end will prevent widespread disaster.

Thankfully, the Thai people’s culture of merit-making and the charity of business owners have stepped into the breach to provide free food regularly to the hungry.

Peter and Miss Jo speak to a woman who came by to get some food for her children.
Peter and Miss Jo speak to a woman who came by to get some food for her children.

Many gifts of money and heartfelt effort have been given to keep Rotary International’s Free Food Fund going, especially the Rotary clubs of Jomtien-Pattaya, Eastern Seaboard and Bangkok South which have embraced the charitable project and made major contributions so that the work can continue until, hopefully, there will be no further need for it.

AG Rodney Charman hands over a packet of food, joined by Pres. Dieter Reigber and a Rotarian.
AG Rodney Charman hands over a packet of food, joined by Pres. Dieter Reigber and a Rotarian.

Loading…

Pres. Dieter Reigber gives a Rotary face mask to one of the residents of the area.
Pres. Dieter Reigber gives a Rotary face mask to one of the residents of the area.
PDG Peter Malhotra dispenses sanitizing gel on the hands of the boy and his family before they received care packages.
PDG Peter Malhotra dispenses sanitizing gel on the hands of the boy and his family before they received care packages.



Peter instructs the young lady on the proper way to wash her hands with sanitizing get as her brother picks up food and water.
Peter instructs the young lady on the proper way to wash her hands with sanitizing get as her brother picks up food and water.

Pres. Dieter Reigber inspects the line of people waiting to receive their food packages.
Pres. Dieter Reigber inspects the line of people waiting to receive their food packages.




City Hall were very helpful by sending their officers to ensure that all safety measures were in place when distributing food and water to hundreds of people.
City Hall were very helpful by sending their officers to ensure that all safety measures were in place when distributing food and water to hundreds of people.

This little girl is overwhelmed with emotion as he receives a food package from Miss Jo.
This little girl is overwhelmed with emotion as he receives a food package from Miss Jo.

Loading…

This lady expresses her profound gratitude on receiving her care package.
This lady expresses her profound gratitude on receiving her care package.
Most people are still living in limbo, not knowing what the future will bring.



This family prepares to ride their motorbike home after receiving their share of food and water.
This family prepares to ride their motorbike home after receiving their share of food and water.
People waiting in line to receive food were well-mannered and orderly as they approached the distribution table.
People waiting in line to receive food were well-mannered and orderly as they approached the distribution table.



Miss Jo gives packages of food to this man and his family.
Miss Jo gives packages of food to this man and his family.
Yupin took everyone’s temperature before they could pick up their food packages.
Yupin took everyone’s temperature before they could pick up their food packages.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR