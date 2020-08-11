Thai workers in Uzbekistan to be repatriated

The Thai government is now organizing a repatriation flight for 94 Thai workers in Uzbekistan, who have expressed their gratitude for this assistance from the government. The workers are scheduled to arrive back in Thailand on Thursday.







The Ministry of Labour Permanent Secretary Suthi Sukosol says the 94 overseas Thai workers in Uzbekistan, who have requested repatriation, are now scheduled for travel on 13 August.

Most of them are members of the overseas workers assistance fund, who are eligible to receive benefits through employment offices in their province of residence.



The employment agency has made an agreement for the employers in Uzbekistan to pay the workers’ July salary later, with some contracts ending in early August.

One of the workers said every person is happy to go home, and thanked the Thai government, the Ministry of Labour, and all related agencies for their assistance and organization of repatriation flights. (NNT)











