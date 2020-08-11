Sriracha gold shop owner paints dead people

A wealthy Sriracha gold shop owner is giving back to society by offering free cadaver makeup for funerals.

Orawan Panaram, owner of Kru Jumnien 3 on Krua Sahapat Road, and her daughter Piyathida Tosawas, have been volunteering for the Asawin Burap Foundation Eastern Region since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand.







She said she contacted Asawin to apply for membership to help people affected by the outbreak, offering to apply makeup to corpses before their funerals to ease relatives’ sorrow.

“I couldn’t believe it because she is a gold shop owner, a rich person. I thought that she couldn’t do this work,” said Foundation President Pongpol Buapacharoen. “But she actually can. I feel very glad that we have a person with a good financial situation to volunteer to make merit with us. This is incredible.”

Orawan, 43, said she was never afraid of being around dead people, noting that she had volunteered to work many funerals before. She learned cadaver makeup from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, which runs the gamut from beauty makeup to covering horrible injuries from road accidents.





Piyathida, 22, said her mother is a great role model for society and she decided to work with her because she was so proud of her mom’s efforts.

What she gets from this work is merit-making,” Piyathida said. “The members of the deceased’s family will be sad, especially those whose relatives died in an accident. They don’t want to see the body without makeup.”











