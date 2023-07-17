Thai woman among fatalities in severe South Korean floods

Flooding and landslides, caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in South Korea, have reportedly killed a Thai woman in Gyeongsangbuk-do, located over 200 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The woman was one of at least 39 reported fatalities caused by the recent severe weather.

The Thai embassy in Seoul took to Facebook to issue a warning to Thai citizens, urging them to exercise caution and to be mindful of the potential risks of flash flooding and landslides in various areas over the next 1-2 weeks. The embassy has contacted the deceased woman’s Thai husband and her employer to facilitate the repatriation of her remains back to Thailand.







According to reports, rescue workers are facing significant challenges in reaching more than 10 vehicles and an unknown number of individuals trapped in a 430-meter underground tunnel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong province. The tunnel became inundated on July 15 when floodwaters rushed in too quickly for the vehicles inside to escape. The police have received reports of 11 individuals believed to still be inside the tunnel, but the official toll remains uncertain due to the uncertainty surrounding the number of occupants in each car.







South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently on an overseas trip, convened an emergency meeting with his advisors to discuss the government’s response to the disaster. He has instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilize all available resources in order to minimize further casualties. (NNT)

















