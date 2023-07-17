Thai and Russian Foreign Ministers meet in Phuket to discuss regional and global issues

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai held a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the southern island of Phuket on Saturday (15 July).

Lavrov was in Phuket to preside over the opening of the Consulate-General of Russia in the resort island of Thailand.







The ministry said the two sides had a fruitful discussion on issues of mutual interest, including ways to increase trade, enhance cooperation in science, technology and innovation (STI), culture, sports, and tourism.

Additionally, they expressed support for the commencement of negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the earliest opportunity.

The ministry also said the two senior diplomats also exchanged views on regional and global issues, such as the situations in the Asia-Pacific region, Ukraine and Myanmar. (NNT)





























