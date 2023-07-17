Remington 870 Express Magnum impounded in crime roundup

Pattaya, Thailand – In the wake of the shocking crime involving the abduction and brutal murder of a German businessman, Pol. Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, ordered the Region 2 Provincial Police to launch a targeted operation, sweeping away all forms of criminal activities, to eradicate online gambling networks, illicit arms and weapons trade, and the underground market in the online underworld. It also targets international mafia groups.







Responding to highly reliable information, a crack team of police officers arrested 41-year-old Chatchai, a.k.a. Kai Sawatchai, on the night of July 13 at his home in east Pattaya, who had in his possession a Remington 870 Express Magnum shotgun, with a single round of ammunition.







Chatchai was slapped with a slew of charges, including the illegal possession of a firearm without permission. The audacity of carrying a firearm in public, brazenly defying the norms and regulations, has only served to compound the severity of his alleged offenses and he is expected to face the full brunt of the law.

















