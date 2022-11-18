Thai-Vietnamese strategic partnership and exchanges of 5 agreements

Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc engaged in a full-panel discussion and witnessed the exchanges of 5 agreements.

The first agreement pertains to Thai-Vietnamese strategic partnership for 2022-2027, while the second involves bilateral collaboration over the processing of civil court cases. The third has to do with Thailand’s sister cities initiative with Vietnam’s Danang. The fourth document is a memorandum of understanding between the Board of Trade of Thailand and Vietnamese industries. The final document is an agreement between Thailand’s EXIM Bank and Vietnam’s Vietcombank to promote trade and investment.







The Thai and Vietnamese delegations also discussed politics and security and economic undertakings for the promotion of growth in the Mekong sub-region. The parties also touched on the promotion of exchanges between their peoples, challenges in the region and international challenges, sub-regional and regional cooperation. (NNT)















































