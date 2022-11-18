Pattaya Mayor hands out eggs, rice to city hall housekeepers, electricians

Poramet Ngampichet, Pattaya Mayor, Wutisak Rermkitkarn, Pattaya Deputy Mayor, and Banlue Kullavanijaya, Pattaya Council Chairman, presented 19 sets of rice and eggs to office maids and electricians of Pattaya City.

On the rooftop of Pattaya City Hall, Poramet Ngampichet, Pattaya Mayor, Wutisak Rermkitkarn, Pattaya Deputy Mayor, Banlue Kullavanijaya, Pattaya Council Chairman, asst. secretary to Pattaya Mayor, and Pattaya Council members handed over 19 sets of rice and eggs to housekeepers and electricians of Pattaya City Hall on Nov 16. It has been the 3rd time the they did it to give morale and spirits to the employees.



Poramet thanked Deputy Mayor Wutisak who always cared for the subordinates and treated them like family members. The executives have been aware of famine due to COVID-19 situation and got the idea to initially help vulnerable people in the society by raising personal funds with a total of 10,000 baht each month to buy rice and eggs to give to their subordinates, office keepers and electricians to help reduce their expenses during the current COVID-19 situation.



Moreover, Thammaporn Teerapronsathanont and family supported 20 sets of rice and eggs, while Suriwat Rermkitkarn and Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, Pattaya Council members, delivered 40 sets of overalls. Deputy Mayor Wutisak associated fund for food and refreshment for 4,000 baht and had a meal together in a friendly atmosphere on the rooftop, 4th floor, Pattaya City Hall.

