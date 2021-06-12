Thai TV Channel will broadcast every Euro 2020 match live

The state-run NBT2HD TV channel will show every Euro 2020 game live, as the tournament is being broadcast locally under the “Returning happiness to Thais for them to watch Euro 2020”theme.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said on Friday that the US$10 million (310 million baht) broadcast rights for the European Championships has been entirely funded by the Thai division of Summit Footwear, which then passed the rights to the government.







He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tasked him with finding a solution after no private company had secured the broadcast rights, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Anucha thanked everyone who had been involved in supporting the acquisition of the broadcast rights and the deal was stuck just in time for fans to watch the opening match in Rome, between Italy and Turkey, adding that the prime minister wants to see Thais being cheered up by being able to watch the football. (NNT)





