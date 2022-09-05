Thai Transport Ministry to hold hearings on taxi fare hike

The Ministry of Transport plans to conduct public hearings on whether to allow an increase in taxi fares at the end of this year.

According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, public hearings on raising the fixed charge incurred at the start of a taxi trip will be held this month and next on both offline and online platforms.







He explained that the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has to consider raising the fixed charge due to a sharp increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 7% since 2017.

The minister instructed the DLT to compute the fare hike using the CPI as a barometer, though the DLT is also expected to lower the fare if the CPI drops. He added that a decision on this matter is expected by December of this year. (NNT)

































