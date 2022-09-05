Bangkok starts operation to remove water hyacinth

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the military on Monday kicked off jointly operation to remove water hyacinth, blocking waterways in preparation for potential heavy rains.

One hundred soldiers and BMA workers cleared weeds from NongBua Ban canal in Bangkhen district to brace for northern runoff and more heavy rainfall.







According to the information of the BMA’s Drainage and Sewerage Department, the plan to remove water hyacinth began today and the cleanup operation will continue at other canals such as Bang Bua, NongChok, KhumDaeng until September 30 (TNA)











































