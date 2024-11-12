Cool morning weather with fog in Northern Thailand, heavy rain in the South; hot and windy in Pattaya

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department forecasts cool weather with morning fog across upper Thailand, while heavy rain is expected in parts of the South.

Over the next 24 hours, the weakening high-pressure or cold air mass from China continues to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cooler temperatures and morning fog in northern Thailand. The department advises residents in these areas to take precautions for the changing weather conditions to maintain their health.



In the southern region, a monsoon trough passes through the lower South and Malaysia, with moderate northeastern monsoon winds affecting the upper Gulf of Thailand and upper South, causing heavy rainfall in some southern areas. Residents in affected regions are advised to remain cautious due to the risk of flash floods and forest runoff, especially in hilly areas, near waterways, and low-lying regions.

In coastal areas, moderate winds are causing waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with wave heights of 1-2 meters in the Gulf and about 1 meter in the Andaman Sea. In stormy conditions, waves may exceed 2 meters. Mariners are advised to proceed cautiously and avoid stormy areas.







Additionally, Tropical Storm “Yinxing” over the upper South China Sea is approaching the central coast of Vietnam and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and a strong low-pressure cell. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “Toraji” is moving towards Hainan Island and southern China on Nov 14-15, 2024, and is also expected to weaken gradually. Neither storm is forecasted to impact Thailand directly. Travelers to these areas should monitor weather conditions before their journeys on these dates.

































