Pattaya-Nongprue to organize Loy Krathong festivities, mayor inspects site

Nongprue officials checked out the site of the subdistrict’s upcoming Loy Krathong festival to ensure its stinky lake is now smelling sweet.

Workers last week had been busy installing a new aerator and pumping out putrid water at King Bhumibol the Great Public Park following an equipment failure that caused the water to stagnate. Clean water from adjacent Nongprue Kindergarten was pumped in.

Mayor Winai Inpitak and his deputies toured the park, which will host the Loy Krathong celebration on Nov. 19.

































