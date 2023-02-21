Thai tourism suppliers join ‘Amazing New Chapters’ roadshow to key Chinese cities

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is leading 61 Thai tourism suppliers including hotels, resorts, tour operators, DMCs, attractions, and airlines on the ‘Amazing Thailand Amazing New Chapters Roadshow to China 2023’, which began in Shanghai yesterday and will also visit Chengdu on 22 February and Guangzhou on 24 February.







H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, said “Our thanks go to the Chinese government for its continued confidence in Thailand as a preferred holiday destination, and for including the kingdom among the 20 pilot destinations for the resumption of group travel from China. Equally so, we thank Chinese travellers for continuing to choose Thailand for their holidays. Thailand and the Thai people are ready to warmly welcome all Chinese travellers, who can rest assured of strict safety and health measures in place and high quality service standards during their stay.”







The ‘Amazing Thailand Amazing New Chapters Roadshow to China 2023’ aims to facilitate and enhance business discussion opportunities between the Thai suppliers and China’s tourism professionals, and is expected to result in the materialisation of tourism business deals. At the same time, the roadshow will provide China’s tourism industry and relevant media in the cities visited with an update on Thailand’s tourism situation and tourism information.

Another objective is to create greater awareness among Chinese travellers in Thailand, and to encourage them to visit Thailand to enjoy the kingdom’s vast array of quality tourism experiences on offer.







At each of the three cities visited – Shanghai, Chengdu, and Guangzhou – there will be a Thailand Product Update Presentation, a Market Briefing on the China market for the Thai tourism suppliers, and introduction of the ‘Tiew Muang Thai Ying Pai Ying Sanook’ campaign tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “TAT has been promoting Thailand under the ‘Visit Thailand Year: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign in 2022 and is continuing to do so in 2023, to revive the kingdom’s tourism sector in all dimensions and to offer meaningful travel experiences to all tourists. Created specifically for the Chinese market, this ‘Tiew Muang Thai Ying Pai Ying Sanook’ campaign aims to further build market confidence, and to reiterate that Thailand remains a preferred destination for Chinese travellers where they will always have a happy and joyful holiday.”





In the ‘Tiew Muang Thai Ying Pai Ying Sanook’, which literally translates to ‘the more one travels to Thailand, the more fun they enjoy’ campaign, TAT will work with strategic partners all over China – both online and offline – to promote a variety of quality tourism products and services, which focus on exclusivity and excellence and which cater to the current lifestyles of different Chinese travel segments such as hyper millennials, families, workation, and silver luxury.

With the Chinese market continuing to rebound, TAT expects the roadshow to help Thailand achieve its target of welcoming 5 million Chinese tourists in 2023.







From 1 January to 15 February, 2023, the kingdom recorded 161,540 Chinese tourists. In the three months of January to March, 2023, a total of 2,000 flights will provide 445,655 seats from various Chinese cities to Thailand – including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xiamen and Kunming – and the TAT is forecasting 300,000 Chinese to visit during this period. (TAT)





























