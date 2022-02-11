Thai Tourism Minister to apologize to Cathy Hummels, wife of German footballer

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he would apologize personally to Cathy Hummels, wife of a German national footballer Mats Hummels, for the assault and robbery that happened to her in the country.







The case hit the headlines when Ms Hummels, wife of the German footballer who was also the center-back of the Borussia Dortmund football club, told Germany’s well-known media Bild that she had been assaulted and robbed of her mobile phone during her visit to the country for her TV show production. She gave the interview after revealing the incident via her Instagram account.



Mr Phiphat said he would contact Ms Hummels to apologize in person to her and he ordered tourist police to arrest the culprit as soon as possible for the confidence of tourists in Thailand.

Thailand ranked 111th in a global tourist safety ratings in 2019. When the country implemented the Test & Go entry scheme to welcome visitors, he ordered organizations concerned to prioritize tourists’ safety so that the ranking of Thailand could be of two digits, Mr Phiphat said.







The minister said the number of tourist police was limited. He would seek reinforcements from the commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police. Besides, he would discuss solutions to restore the Thai tourism image with the Tourism Authority of Thailand. (TNA)



























