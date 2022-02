Young kids were given injections for tetanus and diphtheria at Pattaya School No. 5.

Nurse Naanya Jantrakad of the Pattaya Public Health Department and health volunteers from the Yodsak, Nong Or, Paniadchang, Arunothai and Chumsai communities administered the vaccines to more than 100 grade 1 thru 6 students on Feb. 10.

The event was part of the department’s program to offer basic vaccinations to students at 21 public and private schools in Pattaya by the end of February.