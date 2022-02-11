US military retiree dies in Pattaya

Jim Williams, 77, who spent almost his entire working life with the US military, has been found dead in his Jomtien condominium unit after a suspected heart attack. Following a failed marriage in northern Thailand, he resided in the Greater Pattaya area for several years.

A lively and personable Texas-born guy, Jim loved to reminisce about his exploits and the history of American aviation, especially B52s. He was a familiar figure in central Jomtien and had a detailed knowledge of cell phone technologies which he willingly shared with retirees less confident than he was.



























