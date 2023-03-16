Thai Tourism Festival in Beijing draws in 6,000 visitors

The Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing hosted an event on March 11 and 12 under the theme “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters” to promote the country’s tourism, attracting as many as 6,000 people.

According to the embassy, the festival aimed to showcase Thailand’s 5F soft powers: Food, film, fashion, fighting (Muay Thai), and festival, and to allow visitors a chance to taste delicious and authentic Thai food and participate in fun activities.







A number of booths were set up by local importers as well as businesses under the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Beijing office, and the Office of Commercial Affairs to showcase Thai products and special travel deals.

The gathering, which could be viewed online via social media channels, such as Douyin, Kuaishou, and JD.com, also featured Kornchid Boonsathitpakdee and Patrick Nattawat Finkler, the two Thai members of the popular Chinese boyband INTO 1.







With diplomatic ties established in 1975, China has been Thailand’s biggest trading partner for ten consecutive years since 2013. Bilateral trade between the two countries in 2022 was about US$135 billion (4.66 trillion baht). The two countries have also made mutually beneficial pacts under several frameworks, such as the China-Asean Free Trade Agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the Greater Mekong Subregion Economic Cooperation, and the Belt and Road Initiative. (NNT)



























