Thai ‘Tom Yum Kung’ prides in UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage listing

The cabinet approved the Culture Ministry’s proposal to seek the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s intangible cultural heritage listing for spicy prawn soup, in Thai Tom Yum Kung.



Deputy Government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the cabinet gave the endorsement because Tom Yum Kung was a world-renowned Thai dish.







Tom Yum Kung represented the simple and independent lifestyle of farmers living along waterways in central Thailand. The dish had natural ingredients and health promotion properties, she said.





“The request for the UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage listing of Tom Yum Kung will not only create pride for Thai people but also raise awareness on the importance and value of wisdom and cultural heritage.

This will inspire learning on the diversity of Thai foods and promote the positive image of Thai food internationally. It will also create marketing opportunities for Thai food business as well as jobs and income for the producers of ingredients,” Miss Traisuree said. (TNA)













