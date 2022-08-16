Thai teams win ‘World RoboCup 2022’ robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) contest

Thai teams have been congratulated for winning awards at the World RoboCup 2022 robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) contest, with participants encouraged to expand on their work while keeping value creation and real-world practicality in mind.

The awarded contestants hailed from several institutes, including MahidolWittayanusorn School, King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok and Mahidol University. They also represented Eastern College of Technology, RatwinitBangkaeo School and TOA Wittaya School.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has suggested that the teams look towards implementing added capabilities in their robots. He also recommended making the robots capable of accessing hard-to-reach areas so they can have search and rescue applications.

The premier also proposed that study trips be organized for students to visit the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), noting that the experience may inspire them to develop their own capabilities in line with future demands of national development. He also suggested that people develop their abilities to operate startups in order to generate added economic value and earn more income.







World RoboCup 2022 was held in Bangkok from July 13-17 to promote robotics and AI advances. Some 3,000 participants hailed from 45 countries who either held exhibits or participated in contests. (NNT)

































