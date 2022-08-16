Kanchanaburi Skywalk is ready for soft opening on Aug 18

By Pattaya Mail
0
276
The 12-meter-high skywalk with a 150-meter-long transparent glass walkway is located along the KwaiYai River of Kanchanaburi province’s Muang district.

The first phase of the Kanchanaburi Skywalk is going to open for public testing from 18 to 26 August 2022 before the official opening next month.

The 12-meter-high skywalk with a 150-meter-long transparent glass walkway is located along the KwaiYai River of Kanchanaburi province’s Muang district.



Those interested in joining the soft opening may either walk in or make a reservation by registering online through the website http://shorturl.asia/s4drw

– 100 people who have made online reservations and 50 walk-ins will be allowed to use the skywalk on weekdays after 15.30 hr.

– 200 online reservations and 200 walk-ins will be allowed on weekends after 14.00 hr. (PRD)









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR