A very artistic morning at the Pattaya City Expats Club

Four (international) immensely talented artists living in Thailand shared their art at the Wednesday, September 14, meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC). Their artwork was displayed on the big screen as the audience learned more about them and their art. To view all the artwork they showed, you will need to view the video on the PCEC’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMPaV8vi6C8.







First up was Irena Davydova from Russia. Much of Irena’s artwork is inspired by the mystic representations on Tarot cards which was very evident as her artwork was displayed to the audience. She believes that creativity is in one’s blood. She did her first art exhibition in St Petersburg in 1997.

Next up was Sreyroth Ny from Cambodia. She has been painting for only one year, but her work was remarkable, especially in the depth perception displayed in her art. Her specialty is in the painting wall murals. Her artwork is on display at several restaurants in Pattaya including the Seeland Brewery and a Cajun restaurant. She also has painted murals to decorate condo walls for private owners.





Following Sreyroth was Elvira Hupasch from Germany. Many of Elvira’s paintings are of horses, birds, and other animals. But she is also prolific in depicting the female nude. She taught herself to paint. Her many dynamic pictures of horses are mostly due to her having been involved with a horse-riding club in her past and she has presented her paintings at many exhibitions over the years.

After Elvira, the next artist was Rose. She has only been painting for the past 7 months. Her artwork was recently featured in a Pattaya Mail article about her heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking presentation to the PCEC entitled “Alone – My life as an abandoned baby in Myanmar.” To view her presentation which featured this artwork, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQX2GRZdl2I.

Following the art presentations by these four lovely ladies, the audience was treated to an added bonus of photo art by Martin Hertnagel from Pattaya’s Bells Inn Love Cafe which hosted Elvira’s art show last February; a show which inspired Rose to start doing art.

Upon conclusion of the presentations, MC Ren Lexander noted that these four lovely ladies would have some of their artwork available for viewing and purchase. He then invited Patrick Heywood who wanted to thank the PCEC for their support of the recent Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya’s charitable events. This was followed by the Open Forum where members of the audience can ask and answer questions about Expat living in Thailand. For more information about the PCEC, visit their website at https://pcec.club.



























