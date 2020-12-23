Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon province of Thailand dropping from 40% to 27.91

The number of people confirmed with the coronavirus disease 2019 in Samut Sakhon province has exceeded 1,000.

Samut Sakhon governor Weerasak Wijitsaengsri said the number was up from 821 by 242 cases over the past 24 hours and the total rose to 1,063.







Health workers collected swabs from 6,156 people and results of 3,808 were confirmed. More than 90% of tested people are migrant workers.

The governor said that the percentage of infection among tested people showed a positive sign because it dropped from more than 40% to 27.91%. (TNA)















