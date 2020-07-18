Thai surgeons successfully perform first living-donor liver transplant

A Thai man has become the country’s first patient to receive liver from a living organ donor, who is his own daughter.







Boonyuen Meemana, a resident of the northern Lampang province, suffered liver cancer and had no other choice of treatment.The medical team of Chiang Mai University successfully transplanted the liver to Boonyuen four months ago.

In the transplant surgery, the surgical team removed part of the liver of Boonyuen’s daughter, Salinee Chang-ngern, and transplanted it into the patient using telescopes.

Both of them have now recovered from the operations.

According to the doctors, the living donor transplant requires a donor who is a family member of the patient to allow long-term liver function for both of them.

Boonyuen is now Thailand’s first liver recipient from a living donor and the second in ASEAN.(TNA)











