A penguin parade show has attracted tourists to visit Songkhla Zoo which has reopened after a three-month closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.







The daily show by the 11 adorable creatures is probably the most favorite attraction at the Zoo in the southern province of Thailand.

After the reopening, the Zoo offered 50 percent discount for all admissions.

The Humboldt penguin can grow up to 40-centimeter tall, weighing around five kilograms. (TNA)