Thai structural engineers investigate Rama 2 elevated road collapse, halt construction pending review

BANGKOK, Thailand – Following the collapse of an elevated road structure under construction on the Rama 2 Road, near Soi 25, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, authorities are working to determine the cause of the incident.

On March 15, Professor Dr. Amorn Pimarnmas, President of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand, addressed the incident, stating that it is still too early to pinpoint the exact cause. However, based on initial photo assessments, the collapse involved multiple sections of the cross beam at the column head, which spanned a significant distance.







Dr. Amorn outlined three preliminary hypotheses regarding the collapse:

The incident may have occurred during concrete pouring for the cross beam or another construction activity that exerted excessive force on the structure. If it was during the concrete pouring process, the additional weight could have contributed to the collapse if the supporting structure was not strong enough.

The steel truss supporting the cross beam also collapsed, raising concerns about its load-bearing capacity and the integrity of its joints. Investigators will examine whether the truss was structurally sound or if it suffered a stability failure.

The connection points between the steel truss and the supporting columns must be evaluated for their strength and stability.

These initial hypotheses will be further examined through a detailed review of construction plans, structural design, and construction procedures. Investigators will also assess the materials and equipment used to ensure they meet engineering standards.

A dedicated engineering team will be established to conduct an in-depth investigation into the structural failure. Meanwhile, construction on the project has been temporarily halted until the final cause of the collapse is determined.





























