Digital 10,000 Baht subsidy faces confusion and criticism as government shifts focus to youth

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government’s digital 10,000 Baht subsidy program, which has been distributed in phases since its inception, has raised increasing concerns and confusion as it enters Phase 3, now targeting 2.7 million youth aged 16-20. This latest move redirects 27 billion Baht to this group, leaving out the much larger working-age group (ages 20-59) who contribute significantly to the economy through taxes and are burdened with national debt.

Despite assurances from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra that the 10,000 Baht subsidy would be available to everyone, the Finance Ministry, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Phichai Chunhavajira, has expressed uncertainty regarding the future phases, with no guarantees that Phase 4 will take place. Minister Phichai mentioned that the next phase will depend on the economic situation and that the government will consider it carefully.







Phase 3, which was approved by the government’s Economic Stimulus Committee on March 10, 2025, targets those between the ages of 16 and 20 who are registered via the government app. The program requires them to spend the funds through the app, scanning QR codes at local stores in their registered districts. This marks the first full-fledged rollout of the digital subsidy, after previous phases where the subsidy was given as cash via bank accounts.

The government anticipates that the funds will reach the targeted 2.7 million young people by mid-2025, around June or July, as part of efforts to stimulate the digital economy. This initiative is expected to help the younger generation cover necessary education expenses while also contributing to their families.



However, the program’s rollout has been anything but smooth. There has been considerable confusion regarding the conditions for using the funds. Initially, it was announced that the funds could be used for various purposes, including paying for tuition fees and utility bills. But on March 11, after a press conference by Finance Minister Phichai and Deputy Finance Ministers, clarifications were issued stating that tuition fees, mobile phone bills, and other services would not be covered by the digital wallet, which left many parents disappointed, as they had hoped to use the funds to ease their financial burdens.

In contrast, the government has allowed the funds to be used in stores that sell tobacco or alcohol, as long as the stores are registered and located within the recipients’ districts. This decision has been met with strong criticism, especially since essential services like tuition fees and utilities were excluded, while non-essential items were permitted. Many are questioning the effectiveness of this approach in stimulating the economy and whether the funds will be spent wisely.







The government had initially promised to roll out a one-time digital 10,000 Baht subsidy for 50 million people, with conditions that included income limits and restrictions on how the funds could be spent. However, due to complications, the funds have been distributed in multiple phases, starting with vulnerable groups, followed by the elderly, and now the youth. The working-age group (21-59 years), the backbone of the nation’s economy, has been left out despite contributing the most in taxes and bearing the burden of national debt.

On social media, there has been growing discontent, with many questioning why the working-age group, which drives the economy, is not being supported, while the youth, who may not contribute economically yet, are receiving the funds. Critics argue that giving money to teenagers who haven’t even entered the workforce might not effectively stimulate the economy. The government’s handling of the program has raised doubts about its fairness and whether it will achieve its intended goals.

Additionally, the government has faced backlash for not delivering on promises made during the election campaign, with critics accusing it of using the subsidy program as a tool for political gain, particularly targeting younger voters ahead of the upcoming national elections. While the younger demographic may have supported the opposition in the last election, the ruling government is hoping to win them over with the 10,000 Baht subsidy.



Finance Minister Phichai Chunhawan has indicated that further phases of the program, including one targeting the 21-59 age group, will depend on the economic situation and budget constraints. As of now, the government’s fiscal year 2025 budget has 150 billion Baht remaining, but it remains to be seen whether the remaining funds will be allocated to Phase 4.

Despite the ongoing criticisms and uncertainty surrounding the distribution of the subsidy, the government insists that the initiative will have long-term positive impacts on the economy. However, many remain skeptical about whether the fragmented rollout and shifting goals will lead to tangible economic growth or simply a missed opportunity to provide meaningful relief for the working population.























