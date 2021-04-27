Thai state and private agencies to ensure broad distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

The government will adopt a single command system to improve the efficiency of the national COVID-19 vaccination drive, aiming to inoculate 30 million people over the next 3 months and 50 million by the end of the year.







According to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official Facebook page, the government will do everything in its power to procure more doses to support the drive, with a target to buy 10-15 million doses a month from several manufacturers.



The government will also improve cooperation between state and private agencies to ensure broad distribution of the doses, adding that at least 300,000 doses will be administered a day, with the goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the end of this year or sooner. (NNT)





















