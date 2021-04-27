Thailand wins 3 medals at Pattaya Jet Ski World Cup

Thailand won three medals at a subdued Jet Ski World Cup in Pattaya.

Sports Authority of Thailand Deputy Gov. Tanukiat Janchum chaired the April 25 closing ceremony with Pattaya Deputy Mayor handing out trophies to empty grandstands. No crowds were permitted to watch the competition from the designated bleachers due to coronavirus protocol.







Thailand’s Suparb Poonsopa won in the endurance race, Supak Settura in Pro Sport GP and Permpol Teerapatpanit in sit-down Jet Ski 1,000cc.

The Professional Jet Ski Grand Prix title went to Quentin van Den Bosch from Belgium, while Hajime Isahai took over as No. 1 of the Jet Ski Ride GP.

While no audience officially was allowed to watch the competition, the races were visible from around Jomtien Beach, so sun worshippers were able to see some of the action, but were deprived the usual Miss Jet Ski swimsuit competition.



































