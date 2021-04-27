Coals going cold at Pattaya BBQ buffets

With short hours and no booze, Thai barbecue restaurants are finding few customers.

Thawatchai Jaktrump, owner of Fah Sai Thai on Soi Bongkot, said April 25 that most business dried up after coronavirus restrictions went into effect requiring restaurants to close at 9 p.m. and not sell alcohol.







Open in Pattaya for 20 years, Fah Sai Thai drew most of its customers from the city’s legions of entertainment workers. The restaurant typically opened late and stayed open late. Now, Thawatchai said he is opening at 5-9 p.m. to catch a dinner crowd.



He said the only people coming in now are families and regular Thai and expat customers. Thawatchai said he put up a projection screen to show early football games to draw more guests.

Currently Fah Sai Thai is offering a barbecue buffet for 199 baht and other specials starting at just 60 baht.

Thawatchai said he’s trying to stick out the hard times, but if things don’t improve soon, he may close until the current coronavirus crisis ends.

































