Thai stargazers get unique opportunity to experience historic cosmic activity

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting tourists from around the kingdom to experience astronomy tours from now until March 2021, during a period of historical cosmic activity.

TAT and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to take advantage of a busy event calendar for stargazers.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “This agreement presents a new unique selling point for domestic tourism, especially for star and astronomy lovers. We expect these new tours, created in partnership by TAT and NARIT, should be positively received. After completing a feasibility study and getting feedback under this MOU, we hope to offer this in future tourism promotions.”

TAT is promoting stargazing tours on seven routes in Chiang Mai, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla (Hat Yai), Phatthalung, Sa Kaeo, Kanchanaburi, and Sukhothai. To create more market awareness, TAT is jump-starting the promotion with a pilot media trip to Chiang May from 11 to 14 December.





Dr. Saran Poshyachinda, NARIT Executive-Director, said, “This agreement applies practical astronomy knowledge in an easy-to-understand format as a unique selling point for tourism promotion. It is especially relevant to create new products to stimulate domestic tourism and, in the process, help drive the Thai economy.”

NARIT will provide all support with an overview on how astronomy has related to human activity for thousands of years. It wants to create memorable travel experiences through stargazing tours based on user-friendly knowledge while working to establish astronomy tour itineraries.









NARIT also organizes a public night every Saturday night at the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Chiang Mai, and at the Chalermprakiat Astronomical Observatory Commemorating King Bhumibol’s 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao and Songkhla.

Other stargazing activities organized by NARIT include the Stellar Winter Festival 2020-2021, which kicked off with the ‘Micro Blue Moon’ on 31 October, 2020. The Geminids meteor shower, always a highlight of any celestial calendar, takes place on 13 December, followed by the ‘Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn’ for the first time in 397 years on 19-23 December. In 2021 comes the NARIT AstroFest 2021 on 9 January (also Thailand’s National Children’s Day), followed by the TNO Open House on 13 February and 6 March in Chiang Mai.

For more information, visit www.NARIT.or.th or call +66 (0) 81885 4353







