Injured 4-meter Thai King Cobra wrestled in Chanthaburi

Thai snake wrestlers captured an angry and injured King Cobra that had climbed a tree after being attacked by dogs.







Nattapon Sueangam of the Nick Wildlife Asorapit Wittaya Project led his team to a fruit garden in Kling Weru of Makham District Dec. 7 where the four-meter-long snake had climbed to the top of a mangosteen tree.

Orchard owner Kamolchai Tienthum, 21, said he was inside when he heard his dogs barking viciously and came outside to see them biting the giant snake, which slithered into the tree for safety.





Nattapon climbed a ladder to get a better look at the reptile. It reared up, ready to strike … and promptly fell out of the tree. Snake handlers waiting below grabbed it by the tail.

Nattapon and his team dodged attempted snake strikes and used their bare hands to corral the huge cobra, cover it with cloth and put it in a plastic box.









The team took the snake for medical treatment and will release it back into the wild, away from people.







