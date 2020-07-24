Thai soldiers from Hawaii military exercise reported new Covid-19 cases

Thailand on Friday reported 10 new imported cases of Covid-19, including 6 soldiers, who returned from a military exercise in Hawaii.







Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the cumulative number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,279. The total recovery cases were recorded at 3,107 and 114 patients are being treated at hospitals. The death toll remained at 58.



The new cases are all Thai returnees, consisting of a female student from Sudan, another from Pakistan, a male student from Germany, a woman from the Netherlands.

The rest are six soldiers, who returned from the military exercise in the U.S. on July 22. They had suspicious symptoms like a fever, runny nose, diarrhea and a rash on skin.

Dr. Taweesin also said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen Thailand and New Zealand for a film documentary on successful models for curbing Covid-19.

Globally, Thailand ranked 104th by total number of coronavirus cases. (TNA)












