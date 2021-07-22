Thai SMEs desperately need help to deal with debt and liquidity

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thai Listed Companies Association (TLCA) will propose four debt and health-related measures to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) survive the COVID-19 crisis.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said many SMEs badly need help to deal with debt and liquidity problems and, at the same time, must be equipped with a better protection against disease transmission, as they will go bankrupt without effective measures.







He said the FTI has teamed up with TLCA to provide relief measures to help SMEs weather the impacts of pandemic related lockdown measures, which will be proposed at the meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration on 22 July.



According to Mr Supant, the FTI and TLCA will suggest that the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation increase the loan guarantee ratio to 60% and wants authorities to help SMEs deal with their debt payment records. Another measure is to relax loan application conditions for SME, which find it hard to access loans due to financial institutions’ strict criteria for selecting borrowers. (NNT)



















