Thailand plans for COVID-infected patients to return home for treatment

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) and the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) have drawn up a plan to help people infected with COVID-19 return to their home provinces for treatment.

Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the action was in response to COVID-19 infected people, especially those from the Northeast, continuing to return home for treatment.







He said the plan will ensure their travel meets disease prevention and control standards, both during the trip and once they arrive home. However, the infected people must be in a stable enough condition to travel and their home provinces must be ready to accept them, with the consent of their provincial communicable disease committees.







Dr Kiattiphum said the Public Health Ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Defense, the Army Transport Department, the Ministry of Transport and the State Railway of Thailand in preparing and implementing the plan. (NNT)



















