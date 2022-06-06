Thai SME Office to propose measures promoting quality, certified products

The Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) will this month propose to the Ministry of Finance measures to promote quality SMEs products that are certified by the office.

According to OSMEP Director-General Veerapong Malai, customers will be able submit product receipts to the local revenue office during the yearly tax filing period for a tax cut of up to 10,000 baht. He also noted that the products must be purchased through the government’s “Pao Tang” e-wallet app.







Veerapong said he expects the initiative to stimulate spending on SME products, while adding that his office will discuss its implementation and further details with the Revenue Department and the Ministry of Finance in the near future.

Nevertheless, the director-general said he initially reviewed the measure with representatives of various shopping malls and major retailers who welcomed the proposal.





Veerapong also said participating SMES vendors will be labeled, while adding that implementation of the campaign will be similar to those of previous tax reduction schemes, but exclusive to SMEs. (NNT)

































