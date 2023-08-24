Thai silk shirts sent to French president for his appreciation of Thai wisdom

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Dhanadirek disclosed that Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha sent French President Emmanuel Macron two traditional-style Thai silk shirts as a present in June 2023. The shirts were designed by the winner of the third Next Big Silk Designer Contest, using Thai silk from the SUPPORT Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

President Macron has conveyed a letter in reply thanking the Thai prime minister for his kindness and in appreciation of the young Thai designer who created these outstanding silk shirts.







The present of the traditional silk shirts is the country’s way of showing gratitude for the French president’s appreciation of Thai wisdom and culture when he attended the Thai silk fashion presentation during the APEC 2022 Gala Dinner last year. Thailand’s hosting of the event made it possible to promote the country’s culture and agricultural products internationally. (PRD)













