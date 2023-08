Srettha Thavisin has been officially appointed prime minister following endorsement by His Majesty the King.

He received the written royal command in a ceremony at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters at 6 pm on Wednesday. He knelt before the portrait of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to pay his respect.

After the official appointment, the new prime minister will name his cabinet and seek royal approval for the line-up. (TNA)