Officials face legal action related to explosion of fireworks warehouse in Narathaiwat

Four local administration officers face legal action over granting permission to the construction of fireworks warehouse in the Munoh community in Narathaiwat.

The explosion at the fireworks warehouse on July 29 killed about ten people, leaving more than 100 injured.







Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakparn, Deputy National Polcie Chief said a preliminary investigation revealed misconduct by state officials of the Munoh Subdistrict Administrative Organization as they were the first agency to be informed of plans to construct a large fireworks storage facility in the community. However, this agency remained indifferent and did not notify the other relevant agencies. They confessed that permission was indeed granted for the construction of the fireworks warehouse in this area.







Furthermore, evidence has been found of money transfers from the fireworks warehouse owner to local police, ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 baht per transaction. It must be investigated whether this money was paid for facilitating services. If so, legal action will also be taken against the police officers involved. (TNA)













