Thai short film ‘Crazy Lotus’ wins award at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), Netherlands

The Thai short film ‘Crazy Lotus’ has achieved international recognition by winning the Tiger Short Award at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) held in the Netherlands.

Minister of Culture Sermsak Pongpanich said the win is part of a broader effort by the government to promote the country’s cinematic talents on the global stage.







Directed by Naween Noppakun, ‘Crazy Lotus’ presents a narrative set in a world where the lines between digital environments and reality are increasingly blurred, exploring themes of escapism and the dual nature of technology as both enticing and horrifying.

The Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the Soft Power Committee, has been actively supporting the film and its director, including funding Naween’s travel to the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in Germany in 2020 to seek investment opportunities for his project.







Building on this momentum, the National Soft Power Strategy Committee recently decided to allocate budgetary support for Thai filmmakers to participate in three additional international festivals: the IFFR, the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2024, and the 19th Osaka Asian Film Festival in Japan in March 2024. The initiative fosters the production of high-quality Thai films and series, documentaries, and animations, providing a platform for Thai creators to engage with international audiences and further establishing Thailand as a key player in the global film industry. (NNT)































