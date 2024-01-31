TAT proposes extended visa-free for long-haul tourists from US and Europe to 90 days

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is urging the government to extend the visa-free stay period for long-haul tourists from the United States and Europe to 90 days to boost the country’s tourism revenue from these regions to 40% in 2024. The initiative, aimed at increasing the average duration of stay and spending per trip, comes as part of TAT’s strategy to enhance the tourism sector’s contribution to the economy.

Thailand currently facilitates tourist visas on arrival for nationals from over 60 countries, allowing them a 30-day stay. The proposal to extend this period follows the success of a temporary 90-day visa granted to Russian tourists last November, which significantly benefited the tourism sector.







In the past year, over 100,000 foreign tourists, predominantly from the US, the UK, Sweden, and Germany, applied for a 60-day visa. The proposed extension to 90 days is expected to generate at least a million additional room nights across the country.

The tourism body has also requested the National Tourism Policy Committee to extend other tourist-friendly measures, such as visa-free stays for Kazakh tourists and continued suspension of TM6 forms at Thai-Malaysia border crossings, alongside the 90-day visa-free stay for Russians. These measures are pending cabinet approval.







Despite global challenges like geopolitical tensions and Europe’s sluggish economy, the TAT remains confident in the appeal of Thailand to European travelers, citing the country’s cost of living and the propensity of these tourists to stay longer. The agency anticipates record-breaking arrivals from major markets, including up to 2 million Russian tourists and over 1 million each from the US, the UK, and Germany. (NNT)































